Dhananjaya Reunites With Director Shankar Guru For His Next Titled Anna From Mexico

Kannada actor Dhananjaya is known for his memorable performances in films like Tagaru, Badava Rascal, Head Bush, and Pushpa: The Rise. He is also a producer and lyricist. Dhananjaya has made his mark in the industry by playing different shades throughout his film career. Dhananjaya celebrates his birthday today, August 23. On this special day, he surprised his audience by sharing a glimpse of his reunion with director Shankar Guru. He announced that he would be reuniting with Badava Rascal fame Shankar Guru for a new film titled Anna From Mexico.

As per reports, the film will be action-packed entertainment that will include humour and emotions. The makers stated that it will also include a grandmother-grandson relationship, but the exact plot of the story is to be disclosed. Anna From Mexico will also witness the collaboration between Dhananjaya and music composer Vasuki Vaibhav, who produced soundtracks for the film Badava Rascal.

From the first look poster of Anna From Mexico, it can be seen that Dhananjaya’s look in the film is kept under wraps to create curiosity among the audience. From whatever little is visible, it seems he might have a retro look, as Dhananjaya can be seen wearing chunky gold jewellery, including the map of Karnataka as a locket.