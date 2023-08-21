Dhananjaya To Celebrate Birthday With Fans In Meet-And-Greet Event In Bangalore

Kannada actor Dhananjaya, popularly referred to as Daali Dhananjay will soon be celebrating his 38th birthday on August 23. The actor has carved a niche for himself in the film industry, starring in movies such as Salaga, Badava Rascal, Monsoon Raga, and Head Bush. Fans love the Kannada actor for his on-screen charm and high-octane action stints. On the occasion of his upcoming birthday, Dhananjaya seems to have decided to celebrate his special day a little differently. The 37-year-old will have a meet-and-greet with his fans in Bangalore on his birthday. The actor shared the information in a video that he dropped on Instagram on August 20.

“This birthday is with you. Love you all," Dhananjaya captioned his post. In the video, the Tagaru actor was captured hinting at a fan meeting in Bangalore at the Nandi Link Grounds. According to reports, the place was also graced by Kantara fame Rishab Shetty and RRR actor Jr NTR for attending events or engaging with their fans. Dhananjaya advised fans not to crowd outside his home on his birthday as he would be in Bangalore during that time.

In the video, Dhananjaya added that if fans wish, they were welcome to visit Bangalore’s Santhosh Theater, a day before the actor’s birthday, on August 22 at 5:30 pm. On that day, the teaser of the Kannada star’s upcoming film Uttarakhanda, co-starring Divya Spandana will be released, assured Dhanajaya. The actor continued that if by chance his fans missed the teaser launch event, they could very well meet him directly at Nandi Link Grounds.