Dhanush Attends CSK vs RCB Match With Kannada Actor Shiva Rajkumar, Photo Goes Viral

During the ongoing IPL 2023 season, a number of movie stars are seen attending live cricket matches in stadiums. Recently, actors Dhanush and Shiva Rajkumar, who will appear in the upcoming movie Captain Miller, went to the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore to watch the live IPL match between CSK and RCB. Pictures from their outing have now been going viral on social media.

The picture captured Shiva Rajkumar donning an RCB jersey to show his support for his hometown team, whereas Dhanush went for a completely black outfit. The two were photographed smiling for the camera. Take a look at the photo below:

Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran, is one of the most costly productions in Dhanush’s career so far and marks the debut collaboration between him and the director of Rocky. Dhanush will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Mohan and Niveditha Sathish, both of whom are starring together in a film for the first time. However, there is not much information available about the film.

Dhanush was last seen in the popular movie Vaathi. Dhanush has recently announced his next collaboration with the director Mari Selvaraj. The two previously worked together on the critically acclaimed movie Karnan. Wunderbar Films and Zee Studios will produce the upcoming movie, which is currently untitled, and there are reports that it will be a high-budget production.

At present, the film is referred to as Dhanush Production 15. Dhanush himself shared the news on Twitter saying, “A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya." Fans are looking forward to the new collaboration, and Dhanush’s appearance in a new hairstyle with long hair and a full beard has piqued their interest.

Coming back to yesterday’s IPL match, Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious over Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. As a result of this triumph, CSK climbed to the third position in the standings with six points from five matches, which is the same as the total points held by Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings. However, Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the table with eight points from five matches. Meanwhile, RCB is still in seventh place.

