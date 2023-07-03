Dhanush Goes Bald Ahead of D50 Filming, Debuts New Look at Tirupati With Sons Yatra and Linga

Despite his hectic shooting schedule, actor Dhanush took some time off and offered prayers at Tirupathi temple along with sons Yatra and Linga. The actor’s parents were also present. The actor also shaved his head along with his sons. However, fans are speculating that, his bald look maybe for his upcoming film D50. The photos of the actor along with his sons have gone viral.

Have a look at the photos:

In the photos, Dhanush looked charming donning an all-grey ensemble. He was also seen donning a sacred necklace. He was seen greeting everyone while guiding his parents across the temple premise.

The Tamil superstar is currently shooting for his much-awaited period-actin drama Captain Miller. Captain Miller is touted to be an action-adventure drama set in the pre-Independence era. The film is a period movie set during the 80s, directed by Arun Matheswaran. It also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan and John Kokken in important roles. It is jointly produced by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.