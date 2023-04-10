Home » Movies » Dhanush Looks Unrecognisable in Long Beard And Hair for New Project With Mari Selvaraj

Dhanush Looks Unrecognisable in Long Beard And Hair for New Project With Mari Selvaraj

Dhanush announces that he will be reuniting with Mari Selvaraj for a new project after their acclaimed film Karnan.

Advertisement

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 08:53 IST

Chennai, India

Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj team up again after ‘Karnan'.
Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj team up again after ‘Karnan'.

Fans, here is some good news for you. Dhanush just announced his next project with Mari Selvaraj. They previously collaborated in their critically acclaimed film, Karnan. The new project which is yet to receive the title will be bankrolled by Wunderbar Films and Zee Studios. If reports are to be believed, it is going to be a big-budget outing. Meanwhile, the movie will be referred to as Dhanush Production 15.

Announcing the big news, Dhanush took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya." While his collaboration has left fans excited, what has caught everyone’s attention is his new look seemingly for his upcoming project. In the picture that Dhanush shared while announcing his new project, he can be seen sporting long hair and a full-grown beard.

Advertisement

Within no time, the comment section was filled with fans showing excitement. “After Karnan blockbuster… Again with Mari Selvaraj .. Wishing you a huge blockbuster thalaiva Dhanushkraja," a comment read, while a social media user wrote, “Congrats D na, from Vijay anna fans. Sureshot masterpiece on cards. Love ur script selections and the style of movie u r delivering. Keep on entertaining us!!!!!!!"

RELATED NEWS

Interestingly, the yet-untitled film was announced on the second anniversary of Karnan. The 2021 action-drama movie is a story of a man belonging to a small village in Tamil Nadu where most of the people belonging to the lower caste lived. The man named Karnan fought for the rights of his people who continuously faced injustice by society. The movie was a success.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in the hit film Vaathi. Now, he is awaiting the release of his upcoming film titled Captain Miller. The movie is helmed by Arun Matheswaran and is one of the most expensive films in Dhanush’s career to date. It will mark the first-ever collaboration between the Rocky director and Dhanush. The national award-winning actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Priyanka Mohan and Niveditha Sathish for this film. However, not many details about the film have been made public.

Advertisement

Mari Selvaraj, on the other hand, is completing the post-production work of Maamannan. The film features Udayanidhi Stalin, Fahad Faasil, and Keerthi Suresh in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

Follow us on

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film indu...Read More

first published: April 10, 2023, 08:53 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 08:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Release Of Pushpa 2 Poster, Citadel Screening, Premiere Of Jubilee Among The Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week