Dhanush starrer action period drama Vaathi, written and directed by Venky Atluri, has been making headlines since its release. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film hit the theatres on February 17. It received good reviews from the audience and critics and even entered the Rs 100-crore club. According to the latest reports, the movie’s theatrical run has already ended. The film’s team is now getting ready for its OTT release. Popular OTT platform Netflix has bought the rights to the Telugu and Tamil version of the movie. The film is going to stream from March 17 on the streaming platform. Those who missed it in theatres, can now enjoy Vaathi at home. As per sources, Netflix has bought the OTT rights of the film for around Rs 20 crore.

Recently, the full video of the Vaa Vaathi song was released. The music for this outstanding melody is composed by GV Prakash and is sung by Shwetha Mohan, with the lyrics penned by Dhanush himself. The song received a lot of appreciation from the viewers and is currently going viral on social media.

Vaathi is directed by Venky Atluri and is backed by Sithara Entertainments. The movie is set in the 90s. Dhanush plays the role of a teacher on a mission to correct the educational system, corrupted by the privatisation of institutions. Vaathi is titled Sir in Telugu. The movie also features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, along with Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Aadukalam Naren, and Ilavarasu. The cinematography and editing of the film are handled by J Yuvra and Navin Nooli respectively.

Dhanush’s romantic comedy-drama Thiruchitrambalam, which was released last year, also earned Rs 100 crore at the box office. His other 2019 Tamil film Asuran, which was directed by Vetrimaaran and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, also entered the 100 crore club.

Dhanush will next be seen in the period action drama Captain Miller, written and directed by Arun Matheswaran. He will play the role of a gangster. The movie also features Priyanka Mohan as the female lead, along with Sandeep Krishan, Nivedihthaa, Satish, John Kokken, and Moor playing pivotal roles.

