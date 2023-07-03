Dhanush To Get Red Card From Producers' Council? What We Know

The Tamil Film Producers’ Council continues to issue red cards to artists, who refuse to cooperate with projects they have given their words to. Lately, they have given red cards to actors Simbu and SJ Suryah, and now, Dhanush is rumoured to be getting a red card soon for failing to complete a film with a producer as promised.

Dhanush, a well-known actor in the Tamil film industry, is now facing complaints from the Tamil Film Producers’ Council for failing to show up for the shoots on time. Thenandal Studio Limited brought the matter to the attention of the National Award-winning actor.

The producers’ council intends to issue a red card to Dhanush, demanding an explanation. However, a prominent celebrity like him cannot be pressed by the council unless he expresses an interest in working on a film. According to reports, the council is considering taking action against 14 actors, including Dhanush.