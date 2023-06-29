Dhanush’s Captain Miller: Makers To Release First Look On This Date

Dhanush’s Captain Miller has been making headlines since the movie was announced. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the film. Now, the makers have surprised the viewers with a post hinting at the film’s first look, which has generated curiosity all over social media.

Sathya Jyothi Films recently shared an update about the film’s first look on their official Instagram handle and revealed that it will be out on June 30 (Friday). “The most awaited Captain Miller First Look On June 30," reads the caption. Take a look at the post:

Seeing the post one of the users commented, “Waiting", and another one said, “This gonna be a fire." “Let the game begin," wrote a third user. Many others dropped red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

As per reports, Captain Miller is touted to be an action-adventure drama set in the pre-Independence era. The film is a period movie set during the 80s, directed by Arun Matheswaran. It also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan and John Kokken in important roles. It is jointly produced by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.