Dharmendra, 1st Wife Prakash Kaur Share Hearty Moment Together In Rare Pic from Karan Deol's Wedding

Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur came together at their grandson Karan Deol’s wedding celebrations. Karan, who is Sunny Deol’s son, married his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya over the weekend. While Karan shared a photo of Dharmendra and Prakash blessing him and his wife at the wedding, another photo from the wedding has now surfaced online showing Dharmendra and Prakash sharing a rare hearty moment.

With a drink in his hand, Dharmendra is seen in his best spirits with Prakash Kaur by his side. Both of them were photographed sharing a candid moment together. Dharmendra was seen sporting a blown suit while Prakash look gorgeous in a red ensemble. In another photo, Sunny Deol was seen giving Prakash a tight hug.

Check out the photos below:

For the unversed, Dharmendra is married twice. He was first married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children — sons Sunny and Bobby and daughter Vijeeta and Ajeita. It is claimed that Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife. From his second marriage, Dharmendra had two daughters — Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.