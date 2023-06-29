Dharmendra Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha After Karan Deol's Wedding: 'I Could've Spoken To You...'

Dharmendra has penned an emotional note to wife Hema Malini and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, days after his grandson Karan Deol’s wedding. Karan Deol - son of superstar Sunny Deol - tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 in the presence of his family and close friends. However, what grabbed many eyeballs was the absence of Hema Malini, Esha and Ahana from all ceremonies.

For the unversed, prior to his marriage with Hema Malini, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur. Dharmendra and Prakash have four children together- sons Sunny and Bobby and daughter Vijeeta and Ajeita. There were rumours that Hema Malini’s family was invited to Karan’s wedding, but they chose to skip it. Now, Dharmendra has dedicated a heartfelt post to them alongside a throwback photo with his daughter Esha from his second wife.

Taking a near-apologetic tone, Dharmendra wrote, “Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids… loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s I love you and respect you all from the core of my heart… age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you…. but (folded hands emoji)."

Dharmendra’s personal life has often become the subject of discussion on the internet, thanks to his love affair and subsequent wedding with Hema Malini despite being already married to Prakash Kaur. Interestingly, Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur had once defended him for marrying Hema Malini. Dharmendra reportedly married Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur.