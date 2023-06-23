Dharmendra Expresses Gratitude To Fans For Well Wishes On Grandson Karan Deol's Wedding; See Tweet

Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol, got married to his fiancée Drisha Acharya, who is the great-granddaughter of renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy in June 18. Expressing his gratitude, Karan’s grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra took to Twitter to thank all the fans and well-wishers for their blessings towards the newly married couple. Dharmendra tweeted, “Friends, great full to you all for your good wishes on Karan’s Marriage ceremony".

On the wedding day, as the baraatis made their way to the bride’s house, it was Dharmendra who stole the thunder. In a video that is now going viral, the veteran actor can be seen grooving to the beats of dhol, in full Punjabi style, while son Bobby Deol stands right by his side and cheers him on. The groom’s grandfather wore a black suit and paired it with a tie and shirt.

Dharmendra gave his blessings to the couple during their engagement ceremony and also revealed how Karan Deol had informed the family members about his decision to marry Drisha. The veteran actor revealed in a recent interview that Karan first told his mother Pooja Deol about it, who then told Sunny before the news finally came to him. The two reportedly got engaged on the wedding anniversary of grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. While veteran actor Dharmendra gave his grandson’s pre-wedding functions a miss, he was captured having a lot of fun at the wedding ceremony. Explaining why he took this decision, he told ETimes, “Let the children have fun. If I am around, they are likely to get inhibited. I do not want them to miss out on any of the fun."