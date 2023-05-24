Dharmendra Fights Back Tears As He Listens To Zindagi Ke Safar Mein, Talks About Death

Veteran actor Dharmendra was seen getting emotional while listening a few retro songs. Taking to Twitter, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star shared two videos in which he was listening to some of Bollywood’s classic songs. In the first video, the 87-year-old star was listening to the melodious Zindagi Ke Safar Mein from Rajesh Khanna’s Aap Ki Kasam (1974). Seated on a chair, wearing a white robe and blue pyjamas, Dharmendra was seen lost in the song, even getting emotional at a point.

Sharing the video, he tweeted, “Friends, something with love….. hope you like it." A Twitter user replied to the tweet, urging Dharmendra to not listen to sad songs. “Aise na suno gam bhare geet mar jaaoge jaldi be stronggggg be happey aapka kahana h love you pajiiiiii aa rahaaa hu m anil sharma (Don’t listen to such sad songs, you’ll die soon. Be strong, be happy)," the tweet read.

Dharmendra calmly replied, “Ye geet hi zindagi hain …. waie jaana to sab hi ko hai ikk din (These songs are life, otherwise one day everyone has to go one day)."

A few minutes later, Dharmendra shared another video in which he was listening to the beautiful Tere Bina Zindagi Se, sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, from the 1975 film Aandhi. The film starred Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen. Sharing the video, the veteran actor wrote, “oon kat jaati hai … jo guzarti nahin 🙏".

Dharmendra also shared an update with fans, informing them that he swimming a bit lately and was enjoying a session of music post the swim. “Halki phulki swiming kar ke …..taro taaza ho jaata hai ye dehaati 🙏 …..kal raat …music baj raha thaa…… main be-sura bhi …mood mein aa gaya ….. haha. Hope you like it," he tweeted.

The posts received much love from fans. “We love seeing you healthy, fit and fine," a fan tweeted. “Super great @aapkadharam Je. I pray for your health. Keep shining like a star," added another.’

On the work front, Dharmendra will soon be seen on Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The filmmaker announced earlier in the day that he will be dropping the fist look tomorrow, May 25, on the occasion of his birthday. Dharmendra reunites with Jaya Bachchan in the film. The film also stars Shabana Azmi. Rocky Aur Rani is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.