Dharmendra Holds Jaya Bachchan Close in Rare Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BTS Photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have been getting positive responses from fans. The romantic drama is loved by everyone. Well, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the pivotal role. On Saturday, veteran actor Dharmendra took to his social handle and shared some rare Behind The Scene pictures. The photos in no time went viral on social media.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dharmendra wrote, “Khoobsoorat ye lamhen….. bhi …. Yaaden ban kar rah jaayenge….." In the photos, we can see him posing with Shabana and Jaya. In the second photo, which is a scene from the film, looks like he is remembering an old memory. Recently, he was in the news for a lip-lock sequence between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. In a particular scene, the two star-crossed lovers meet after years of separation. In the scene, everything around them comes to a standstill as Dharmendra sings the popular retro song Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and seals their reunion with a passionate kiss.