Dharmendra Opens Up About Karan Deol's Wedding, Calls His Wife-to-Be Drisha ‘Pretty'

Veteran actor Dharmendra is celebrating the big news of his grandson Karan Deol’s wedding. Their Juhu Bungalow is now getting adorned for the festivities which are all set to start from June 16th to June 18. Karan is tying the sacred knot with Bimal Roy’s granddaughter Drisha Acharya. Dharmendra recently opened up about the bride.

In an interview with ETimes, Dharmendra shared that he’s extremely happy that a marriage is taking place in the family after a long time. He added, “Karan is a very good boy. He is a very caring person. Bahut acha lag raha hai that he has found his partner."

When asked about how he got to know about Karan and Drisha’s love. He shared, “Pata toh chal jata hai. Lekin haan, he first told his mother (Sunny’s wife Pooja Deol) who then told Sunny, who then told me." And what did he tell them? Dharmendra replied, “I said ‘Go ahead if Karan likes her’. Then, I met Drisha. The meeting happened at my house. She is a very sensible and pretty girl. And, she comes from an illustrious family."

On a closing note, he added, "I am very happy for Karan and Drisha. They have all my blessings. I welcome the new addition to the Deol family." Reportedly, the reception is slated to take place on June 18 at Mumbai’s Taj Land End in Bandra. The event is going to be a star-studded affair with several BTown stars in attendance.