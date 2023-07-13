Dharmendra REFUSED To Watch Baghban Due To Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan's Chemistry? She Says...

Hema Malini reacted to rumours claiming Dharmendra refused to watch Baghban. The iconic 2003 film brought back Hema and Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen. The hit jodi turned parents struggling to be together due to their children. The Ravi Chopra directed, BR Chopra backed film was a blockbuster and leave fans emotional even today. However, rumours did the rounds claiming that Dharmendra did not want to watch the film.

Rumours did the rounds claiming that Dharmendra refused to watch the film because of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s chemistry. Speaking with Lehren Retro, the veteran actress asked about the viral rumour and she couldn’t help but break into a fit of laughter. “I don’t know about that. I have no idea about it," Hema confessed. However, she called Baghban a ‘lovely film.’

Hema Malini agreed to do Baghban because of her mother: