Dharmendra Says His Family Isn't Into 'Marketing Itself': 'Don’t Need The Industry To Acknowledge Us’

The Deol family has been all the rage recently will Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 performing superbly at the box office. The Deols are one of the most respected film families, given the extensive work done by Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol Takhtani. Despite this, however, Dharmendra recently said that he feels his family is not given their due credit and that their contribution to Bollywood is not acknowledged yet.

In a recent conversation with Times Now, the actor said that his family doesn’t “market" itself and believes in letting their work speak for itself. He said that despite Sunny Deol starring in two of the biggest commercial successes, he never boasts about them.

Dharmendra said, “My family has never been given our due." However, he said that they “don’t mind" their contribution not being acknowledged by the industry because the love of their fans keeps them going. Dharmendra remarked that he never won any awards for the 1969 film Satyakam.