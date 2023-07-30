Dharmendra Shares Candid Pic With Ranveer Singh From The Sets Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have opened to a great start. Not only did it garner rave reviews from the critics but also collected close to Rs 27 crores on its second day of the weekend. While we all await a final verdict on the film, Dharmendra has been making the most of it with some snaps from behind the scenes. The latest one is with Ranveer Singh, his on-screen grandson in Karan Johar’s film.

On Saturday, Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture in which we can see Dharam ji looking at his cellphone along with Ranveer Singh peeking at it from the side. Dharmendra is wearing a white shirt in the picture and Ranveer Singh is sporting an intricate white t-shirt. The picture was supposedly clicked at the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He wrote the caption, “They don’t look like Actores . A candid photo."

Earlier it was also reported that Karan Johar’s film has now become the fifth-highest Hindi film opener of the year as of now. The top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which opened at the box office with Rs 57 crore. Pathaan is followed by Adipurush, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which earned Rs 36 crore, Rs 15.81 crore and Rs 15.73 crore respectively on their opening days.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. The film also marks KJo’s first directorial in seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.