Dharmendra Steals The Show As He Grooves To Beats Of Dhol At Grandson Karan Deol's Wedding; Watch

The celebrations are in full swing in the Deol house! Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Drisha Acharya on Sunday, June 18, in an intimate ceremony. The two reportedly got engaged on the wedding anniversary of grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. While veteran actor Dharmendra gave his grandson’s pre-wedding functions a miss, he was captured having a lot of fun at the wedding ceremony. Explaining why he took this decision, he told ETimes, “Let the children have fun. If I am around, they are likely to get inhibited. I do not want them to miss out on any of the fun."

On the wedding day, as the baraatis made their way to the bride’s house, it was Dharmendra who stole the thunder. In a video that is now going viral, the veteran actor can be seen grooving to the beats of dhol, in full Punjabi style, while son Bobby Deol stands right by his side and cheers him on. The groom’s grandfather wore a black suit and paired it with a tie and shirt. Check out the video here: