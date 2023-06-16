Dharmendra Suits Up For Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony, Blows Kisses At Paparazzi; See Photos

Dharmendra was seen joining Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and other family members at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s sangeet ceremony. The veteran actor was seen pulling out his best suit for the special night and even made an appearance for the paparazzi before he stepped into the ceremony.

For the special night, Dharmendra was seen wearing a beige suit and looked dapper as ever! The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor was seen blowing kisses at the paparazzi and interacting with them before making his way to the sangeet ceremony venue.

It was previously reported that Dharmendra was going to give the pre-wedding festivites a miss and directly attend the wedding ceremony. The veteran actor had confirmed the news with ETimes as well. Explaining why he took this decision, he told the publication, “Let the children have fun. If I am around, they are likely to get inhibited. I do not want them to miss out on any of the fun."

However, it seems like Dharmendra decided to make an exception for tonight.