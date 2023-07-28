Dharmendra, Sunny Deol And Rajveer Set To Make An Exciting Theatrical Experience; Details Inside

There is an exciting piece of news for fans. The Deol clan is going to make the cinema-going experience more enriching as the three generations - Dharmendra, Sunny, and Rajveer, are all set to give back-to-back exciting films. Yes, you are reading right. Well, many details have not been shared on this.

On one hand, Dharmendra Ji will grace the silver screen with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on the 28th of July, promising to captivate us once again with his timeless charm. Meanwhile, fans eagerly anticipate the return of the iconic “Gadar" franchise, with Sunny Deol reprising his unforgettable role in Gadar 2. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the release of Dono, a captivating love story and the exciting launch of Rajveer Deol. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions, action, and romance, as the Deol dynasty brings an unparalleled cinematic experience to the big screen.

Coming to Sunny Deol, he will be soon seen in Gadar 2, which is releasing on August 11. The film also stars Ameesha Patel. Gadar 2 has already created a lot of buzz among the fans. It is the sequel to the hit film Gadar which has the same star cast. The trailer was released on Wednesday at a mega event.