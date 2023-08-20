Dharmendra Reacts To Hema Malini Showing Sunny Deol Love, Shares Cryptic Video on Dreams Coming True

Dharmendra seemingly reacted to Hema Malini’s review of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. On Saturday night, Hema Malini watched Gadar 2 and praised Sunny Deol. Videos of her review have gone viral. On Sunday morning, Dharmendra took to his Instagram Stories and promoted her review. He shared a post featuring Hema’s feedback about Gadar 2. While Dharmendra did not caption the post, it is safe to say that he was happy that Hema loved the film.
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star shared the post hours after he shared a short video in which he spoke about dreams turning into reality. In the video, shared on his Instagram Stories, Dharmendra was seen dressed in a checked shirt with a black waist coat, a pair of black pants and a hat. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star addressed the camera when he shared this thoughts. “Hello doston, kuch khwaab jab pure ho jaate hai, kuch kahaniyaan jab haqiqat ban jaati hai… (Hello friends. When dreams come true, when stories become reality…" he said, releasing an incomplete video.
On Saturday night, Hema met with a group of media gathered outside the theatre she was watching the film at and shared her thoughts. “Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waese hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai. Aesa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka us zamane ka film k jaesa ek daur hai. Us daur ko leke aaye hai Anil Sharma ji ne bohut beautiful direction kiya hai (I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it’s exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully)," she said.
“Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai. Jo nayi ladki hai, woh bhi bohut acchi hai. Yeh picture dekh kar ek dum rasjtra k prati jo bhav hone chahiye, patriotism, woh bohut hi hai. Muslim k prati jo bhai chara hona chahiye, us vishay ko last mein leke aaye hai (Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son he has also done beautiful acting. The new girl is also very good. After watching the film, the patriotism that should be felt towards the country is there. The matter of brotherhood towards the Muslim has also been shown towards the end). It’s a nice message for India and Pakistan," she added.