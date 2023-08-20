Dharmendra Reacts To Hema Malini Showing Sunny Deol Love, Shares Cryptic Video on Dreams Coming True

Dharmendra seemingly reacted to Hema Malini’s review of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. On Saturday night, Hema Malini watched Gadar 2 and praised Sunny Deol. Videos of her review have gone viral. On Sunday morning, Dharmendra took to his Instagram Stories and promoted her review. He shared a post featuring Hema’s feedback about Gadar 2. While Dharmendra did not caption the post, it is safe to say that he was happy that Hema loved the film.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star shared the post hours after he shared a short video in which he spoke about dreams turning into reality. In the video, shared on his Instagram Stories, Dharmendra was seen dressed in a checked shirt with a black waist coat, a pair of black pants and a hat. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star addressed the camera when he shared this thoughts. “Hello doston, kuch khwaab jab pure ho jaate hai, kuch kahaniyaan jab haqiqat ban jaati hai… (Hello friends. When dreams come true, when stories become reality…" he said, releasing an incomplete video.

