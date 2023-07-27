Dharmendra To Dimple Kapadia, Senior Actors Who Continue To Rule Hearts Of Indian Audience

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release in theatres this Friday, July 28. While the lead pair of the film is Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the supporting cast has a bunch of veteran stars. Dharmendra is one of them. The 87-year-old star, with his appearance in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback, has proved that age is no barrier. Notably, Dharmendra is not the only senior actor who continues to impress audiences with his acting prowess. From Amitabh Bachchan to Dimple Kapadia, several senior stars of Bollywood continue to give tough competition to the youth and charge crores of money for even supporting roles in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has an acting career spanning over five decades. The 80-year-old stalwart was last seen in the 2022-release Uunchai. Last year itself, the actor enjoyed three theatrical releases including Uunchai, Goodbye, and Brahmastra. Next, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Project K, co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, the actor takes Rs. 7-10 crore for each film.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta, 64, has wowed fans with her brilliant performances in films and a bunch of web series. The actress, who gets Rs 1.5 to 2 crore for a film, ruled the theatres as well as OTT platforms. She was featured in Goodbye, Uunchai, and Vadh along with web shows: Masaba Masaba 2, and Panchayat 2. She will be next seen in Metro…In Dino, alongside Anupam Kher and Pankaj Tripathi.

Dimple Kapadia

Be it a fierce officer (in Pathan) or a cool dude mother (in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar), Dimple Kapadia’s fan base continues to grow to date. The 66-year-old was last seen in the web show Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher has acted in over 500 films. The actor, 68, charges Rs. 3-5 crores per film. Anupam was last seen in the spy thriller IB 71. His upcoming projects include The Vaccine War and Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. The actor will also portray Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on-screen.