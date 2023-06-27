Dharmendra Touches Anupam Kher, Raj Babbar's Heart As He Recites Poem at Karan Deol's Wedding; Watch

Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya. On Tuesday, Anupam Kher dropped a video of Dharmendra from Karan’s wedding reception. In the clip, the Sholay actor was seen reciting a poem for his friends - Anupam Kher and Raj Babbar. Kher called Dharam Ji’s poem ‘wonderful’ and ‘amazing’.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, The Kashmir Files actor wrote in Hindi, “When we grow up, either in age or in status, we miss the home we left behind. The house where we spent our childhood. That day, I reached a little early for the wedding of my friend Sunny Deol’s son, Karan, so I got a chance to spend time with Dharam ji."

“Dharam ji was humming a few lines of his nazm (poem). It was touching the depths of my and Raj Babbar ji’s hearts. On my insistence, he agreed to record this poem. You also listen. You will miss your lover, your childhood, your home and your mother. Thank you @aapkadharam ji (heart eyes, folded hands emojis)," he added.

Earlier, Anupam Kher also dropped a couple of pictures from Karan’s wedding reception in which he was seen posing with Dharam Ji, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. “Class of 90s. Actors from a pre mobile phones and vanity vans era. When we shared stories! When we shared make up rooms. When we changed costumes in open, behind trees and umbrellas and laughed….. Still going strong!! Still reinventing! Still matter!! It was so nice to meet #DharamJi #Sunny #Aamir #Salman at Karan and Drisha Deols wedding. Jai Ho! First pic clicked by @iambobbydeol!" he had written along with a red heart emoji.