Home » Movies » Dharmendra Lost Cool When Asked About Bobby, Sunny Deol at Esha's Wedding: 'Bakwaas Mat...'

Dharmendra Lost Cool When Asked About Bobby, Sunny Deol at Esha's Wedding: 'Bakwaas Mat...'

An old video of Dharmendra slamming a reporter for asking about Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at Esha Deol's wedding has surfaced on the internet.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 09:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Dharmendra appears to lose temper in an old video from Esha Deol's wedding.
Dharmendra’s personal life has often become the subject of discussion on the internet, thanks to his love affair and subsequent wedding with Hema Malini despite being already married to Prakash Kaur. Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have four children together– two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. While Hema shares two daughters with Dharmendra- Ahana Deol and Esha Deol.

On Wednesday, an old video of Dharmendra lashing out at a reporter for asking about Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at Esha Deol’s wedding surfaced on the Reddit. In the video, Dharmendra appears to lose his temper when a reporter asks him, “Behen ki shaadi mein bade bhai dikhaayi nahi de rahe (How come elder brothers are nowhere to be seen at their sister’s wedding?)" To this, visibly angry Dharmendra responds, “Aap bakwaas mat kijiye (Don’t talk rubbish)."

Interestingly, Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur had once defended him for marrying Hema Malini. Dharmendra reportedly married Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur. Hema Malini has time and again spoken out about maintaining a respectable distance from Dharmendra’s “other family" and how she and Dharmendra have had “an unconventional marriage".

An India Today article, quoting Kaur from that time, said: “Why only my husband, any man would want have preferred Hema to me. How dare anyone call my husband a womanizer when half the industry is doing the same thing? All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time."

Prakash continued, “He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them."

first published: June 28, 2023, 09:46 IST
last updated: June 28, 2023, 09:46 IST
