Kannada and Telugu actor Dheekshith Shetty seems to be slowly climbing the ladder of success in showbiz. Known for his amazing acting skills in films and television shows like Dia, Mugguru Monagallu, The Rose Villa and Meet Cute, among others, the actor has established a special position in the hearts of viewers.

Currently, Dheekshith Shetty is gearing up for his next cinematic venture Dasara, helmed by Srikanth Odela. Starring Telugu actor Nani in the lead role, the upcoming action drama has already started creating ripples amongst the masses with its gripping teaser. Along with Nani, Dheekshith is also leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film.

On March 11, the 32-year-old actor dropped a streak of pictures, flaunting his promotional-ready avatar on Instagram, that has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens. “Dasara promotions. March 30," read the caption of the post. Take a look:

The snaps captured Dheekshith in various moods, striking a variety of poses for the camera, and emanating easy-going vibes. He can be seen sporting a casual, easy-breezy look for his promotional outing. An olive green sweatshirt, having a striking Dasara print on the right, accompanied by a pair of ripped blue denim jeans, completed Dheekshith’s look for the day. He clubbed his outfit with white sneakers and an uber-cool grey-coloured watch.

As soon as the photos surfaced on the internet, Dheekshith’s admirers were quick to flood the actor’s comment section with multiple reactions. While one user called him, “So cute," another commented, “Looking so fresh….n cool." “Looking handsome," quipped a third individual. Others added numerous red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments.

Dasara’s trailer launch will be held on March 14 at Lucknow from 3:33 pm onwards. The makers had earlier announced the launch event on March 13 on Twitter by sharing a poster. The tweet read, “Dasara Trailer Launch at Nawabo Ka Shahar. Massive launch event at Pratibha Theatre, Lucknow on 14th March from 3:33 PM onwards."

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara is produced jointly by Srikanth Chundi and Sudhakar Cherukuri. Besides Nani and Dheekshith Shetty, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Shine Tom Chacko, Zarina Wahab and Sai Kumar in important roles. Dasara is slated to hit the big screens on March 30.

