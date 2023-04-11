Dhoni Entertainment's Maiden Film Production 'Let's Get Married' First Look Unveiled

The first poster of the Tamil film, Let’s Get Married (LGM) which will be released under the banner of MS Dhoni’s film company Dhoni Entertainment, has been released. It will be the first movie under Dhoni’s production house.

The former Team India captain shared LGM’s first look poster on his Facebook page and wrote, “Happy to unveil the first look poster of #LGM - Let’s Get Married. Get ready for a feel-good family entertainer that will put a smile on your face! All the best to the entire team". The poster features the lead stars of the film - Nadhiya, Ivana and Harish Kalyan. Let’s Get Married is touted to be a family-entertaining comedy-drama about a married couple’s life. It is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. Check out the film’s poster here:

Advertisement

In January this year, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni revealed that their in-house label Dhoni Entertainment would be producing their first feature film and it will begin from Tamil. Meanwhile, the production company tweeted, “First look of #LGM is here! Get ready to be bowled over by this fun filled family entertainer!"

Soon after the poster was shared online, Dhoni’s fans reacted to it and expressed excitement for the film. “Family entertainment is coming💥💥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #LGM Best wishes guys!!!!" one of the tweets read. Another fan wrote, “A wonderful first look poster from the team #LGM My best wishes to @iamharishkalyan @Ivanaa__officl And My heartful welcome to @msdhoni to cinema industry and we are eagerly waiting for the release date."

It should also be noted that the release date of the film has not been announced as of now. However, it is likely to hit theatres by September of this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News