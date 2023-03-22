South Superstar Nani left his fans mesmerized with his never-seen-before avatar in the much-anticipated project - Dasara. The film’s trailer has received positive reviews and now, the Jersey actor has piqued the excitement among his fans. Today, the star unveiled Dasara’s first song titled Dhoom Dhaam Dhos Yaar, along with the film’s star cast and special guest Rana Daggubati in Mumbai.

Featuring Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty, ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ (Hindi) can only be described as the ‘massiest local street song’ and an out-and-out high energy, dance track with uptempo beats that’s guaranteed to have you on your feet. The song received a massive positive reception and drove audiences into frenzy, not surprising since the song has already gained popularity ever since the teaser dropped and has been trending on reels.

Talking about the song, Nani said, “Audiences have eagerly been waiting for Dhoom Dhaam ever since they heard bits of it in the teaser. It is filled with fast beats, a lot of energy and a complete masala track and has been shot on a massive scale."

Keerthy Suresh added, “Shooting this track was an incredible experience and there is a strong element of brotherhood and friendship that comes out strongly in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’".

Deekshith Shetty says, “The reception we’ve received for ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ is overwhelming and we are confident this track will be a regular at every celebration and occasion with its addictive beats and tune."

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela ‘Dasara’ takes audiences through the socio economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Stepping into the shoes of Dharani, a hustler driven by his ambition and love, South superstar Nani in this action-packed entertainer grapples with the village’s best kept secrets.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri ‘Dasara’ stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar. Written & Directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc the film is all set for its big nationwide release on 30th March.

