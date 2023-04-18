Dhoomam First Look: Fahadh Faasil Looks Intense in Malayalam Film, Promises A Thrilling Ride

Hombale Films has been setting new benchmarks with their recent releases, KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara. They are now gearing up for yet another exciting venture. The production house had previously announced their collaboration with South superstar Fahadh Faasil, known for his impactful screen presence and powerful performances, in the Malayalam film industry, in the film Dhoomam. Fans of the star now have reason to celebrate as the official first-look poster of his upcoming film, Dhoomam, has been released. The poster showcases the actor in an intense avatar, offering a glimpse of Aparna Balamurali’s character as well. The film is being directed by Pawan Kumar. The film is expected to be a high-octane, fast-paced thriller with a gripping plot. Set for a summer release, the movie will be predominantly shot in Karnataka and Kerala. It will be released in four languages - Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

The announcement of the film has created quite a buzz amongst the masses since its mahurat shot. The newly released poster is intense, featuring Fahadh Faasil with his mouth taped, and Aparna Balamurali appearing traumatized and frightened. While the details of the film are still under wraps, the makers have given us a glimpse with the intriguing tagline, “There is no smoke without fire, here is the first spark." Check it out here:

Advertisement

Apart from Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali, Dhoomam boasts an ensemble cast featuring Achyut Kumar, Joy Mathew, Dev Mohan, Anu Mohan, and Nandhu in significant roles. Poornachandra Tejaswi is set to score the music for the film, while Preetha Jayaram has been roped in as the cinematographer. Adding to the talented team, National Award winners Anees Nadodi and Poornima Ramaswamy will handle the production design and costume design, respectively.

Hombale Films’ upcoming projects include the much-awaited Salaar, starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, as well as Yuva, featuring Yuva Rajkumar, the nephew of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here