Dhruva Sarja Starrer Martin's Climax Scene Shot In Over 30 Days, Promises High Octane Action

One of the most highly anticipated films in Kannada cinema is Martin, featuring the charismatic Dhruva Sarja. Since the release of its teaser, this pan-India production has been making waves in the entertainment industry. Directed by AP Arjun and written by Arjun Sarja, the action-packed teaser has already amassed close to 90 million views.

The film’s storyline revolves around a man’s journey of self-discovery, love, and the fervent fight for his motherland. In Martin, Dhruva Sarja takes on the role of Anna Martin, a character embroiled in action-packed sequences that promise to rival Hollywood’s action scenes. The movie is produced by Uday K Mehta under the banner of Vasavi Enterprises.

In a recent update, it’s been revealed that the climax scene of the film was a monumental undertaking, requiring over 30 days of shooting. To ensure its blockbuster status, three esteemed action directors were brought on board for this grand finale. The legendary Ravi Varma took charge of the chase scenes, while the renowned duo of Ram-Lakshman choreographed the intense fight sequences.

The climax scene alone is said to have been crafted with a staggering budget of Rs 10 crore. This hefty investment was utilised for impressive visuals featuring high-end cars, trucks, and a visually captivating bike chasing scene, as witnessed in the teaser.

The teaser showcases Dhruva Sarja performing high-octane action sequences that have ignited excitement among fans. His character, Anna Martin, embodies a man on a heroic quest to protect his homeland while navigating the intricacies of his own identity and love. A dialogue from the teaser, “It’s not a joke who is Martin," went viral, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.