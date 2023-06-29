Dia Mirza Once Called Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘Unfair And Loud’ For Yelling At Her; Watch

Bollywood is famous for cat fights and we have often heard about it. Well, recently a throwback video resurfaced which immediately caught the attention of fans. In the video actress Dia Mirza was seen sharing a personal incident involving Kareena Kapoor Khan. Recalling the incident, she referred to Kareena as ‘unfair and loud’. The clip has gone viral on social media.

Reddit shared the video, in which Dia is heard saying, “It happened at an event organised by the Sahara Group in Lucknow. Kareena Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Namrata Shirodkar and I were there. We were supposed to wear a cotton salwar kameez with national flag. Kareena wanted to a wear ghagra choli with heavy jewellery that she had got specially made for herself. Above all, she was not wearing the national flag. Namrata [Shirodkar] was quite upset seeing Kareena was not abiding with the required uniformity. I told Namrata to pick up her outfit and walk out, so that we could sort it out privately."

Continuing on the topic the actress said, “Suddenly, something struck Kareena. She started screaming at me at the top of her voice, ‘Who the hell are you? Who are you to advise Namrata?’ I was flabbergasted and very upset. I left the room, without retorting." Then Dia Mirza shared what she derived from this incident. “I have come to the conclusion that Kareena is a girl who does not realise when she is irrational, unfair and loud."

