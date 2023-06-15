Diana Penty ‘Beyond Excited’ To Work With Amitabh Bachchan, Announces Wrap of Section 84

Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty have wrapped up the shooting of their next film titled Section 84. The actress took to her social media handle to share a series of Behind The Scene pictures and one with Big B. She even penned a long note expressing her excitement to work with the legend.

She writes, “And it’s a WRAP. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me. Before we began shooting #Section84, I was beyond excited to be working with @amitabhbachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous!! But now that we’ve been through a film together I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. As an actor, I finally know what it means to ‘BE’ in a scene. Mr. Bachchan allows you to do that, and gives you space to do so much more. Watching and observing him is like witnessing a masterclass. Also, finally got to hang out with @nimratofficial and @nowitsabhi on set. Here’s proof that we’re actually in the same film. @ribhu_dasgupta, thank you for bringing this whole thing together so beautifully. But more importantly, thank you for making sure our stomachs were always full! Priorities, priorities."

Take a look at the photos here: