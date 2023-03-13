Did Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Just Confirm Their Romance With Chemistry During LFW Ramp Walk?

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday surprised their fans by walking the runway together for the first time. The duo turned showstoppers for ace designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week grand finale. The actors were dressed in stylish ensembles for his latest collection Diffuse. While Anaya Panday oozed glam in a black and red slit dress, Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a three-piece jet-black suit. Aditya Roy Kapur’s black suit had a hint of glitter, while Ananya’s outfit consisted of a thigh-high slit and a matching shrug.

In the picture shared by the designer, the actors can be seen posing beside each other. He also penned a caption, “The stunners. Ananya and Aditya, our muses celebrating Diffuse 2023.” Another video shared by Viral Bhayani, shows the duo nailing the ramp walk together. They also stopped for a brief moment and were seen having a conversation.

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are frequently seen together at Bollywood parties. Their link-up rumours began when they were seen together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party in 2022. Since then, the actors have been spotted by paps at various events and celebrations.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in the much-anticipated web series, The Night Manager. The show also stars Anil Kapoor, Tillotama Shome and Sobhita Dhulipala among the lead cast. The actor will next be seen in Vardhan Ketkar’s directorial Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in crucial roles. The action-thriller film is expected to release on April 7, 2023.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, which didn’t manage to entice the audience. She is currently working on Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from that, the actress will also star in Arjun Varain Singh’s film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The project is currently in its production stage and the makers have kept the details under wraps.

