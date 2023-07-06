Did Ayushmann Khurrana Face Rejection On Indian Idol? The Truth Will Surprise You

Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his unconventional film choices, has established himself as a prominent figure in the industry. Since his debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor, he has consistently portrayed characters in movies that address social issues and strike a chord with the audience. However, his path to success was not without hurdles, as he encountered rejections and setbacks along the way. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ayushmann candidly shared his journey and expressed that despite being turned down by Indian Idol, he did not lose hope. In fact, he attributes his success to that rejection.

“I’ve been an Indian Idol 2 reject. I made it to the Mumbai round. I remember Neha Kakkar and I got rejected in 2006 maybe. I’ve gone through that grind. I’ve seen more rejections before coming to Mumbai and trying my luck in acting and singing. My rejections have made me whatever I am right now. It’s not only other contestants’ journeys, but also my personal journey as a radio presenter, anchor and now an actor-singer," he said.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s craft extends beyond acting, as he has also made a mark as a singer. When asked about the recognition he has received for his singing abilities, the actor acknowledges that he always had aspirations of being an actor who sings. He expressed gratitude for the opportunities he has received and highlighted that he never expected to win a Filmfare award for his debut song, Pani Da.

“If you think of the nominees that year, they were Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam, with songs like Phir Le Aaya Dil and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Agneepath. And out of those, I got the best singer. I think I’ve got more than what I’d asked for," he said.