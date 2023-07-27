Did Ethan Slater Tell Wife About 'Casually Dating' Ariana Grande Just Days Before News Broke?

Ethan Slater is suggested to have filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay following the news of his alleged romance with Ariana Grande. Though the SpongeBob SquarePants actor and Thank U, Next songstress have neither publicly denied nor confirmed the rumours, it seems Ethan Slater did inform his wife that he was casually dating the pop icon. According to a report by US Weekly, Ethan sat down with Lilly to explain why he wanted to split, just days ahead his new romance speculation took the internet by storm. The revelation was completely unexpected for his estranged wife Lilly Jay.

“Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming," a source told US Weekly. Rumour mills also have it that Ariana and Ethan were separated from their respective spouses before beginning to date each other. Their relationship is claimed to be fairly “recent." However, the duo is supposedly manoeuvring through the new dynamics in a “respectable" manner since everything is out in public. Just a week ago, reports of Ariana Grande moving on after breaking up with her husband Dalton Gomez came to the fore. The One Last Time singer met Broadway alum Ethan Slater on the sets of the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.