Did Leander Paes And Kim Sharma End Their Relationship For THIS Reason?

Leander Paes and Kim Sharma had made their relationship official back in September 2022.

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 21:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have reportedly broken up.
Back in September 2021, Tennis champion Leander Paes and Bollywood actress Kim Sharma made their relationship official. The couple were often spotted going out for lunch dates and gym sessions in town. However, as per the latest reports, there’s trouble in paradise and the duo seems to have parted ways.

A source close to ETimes informed that Kim and Leander may have parted ways over commitment issues. Apparently, it was quite evident that the duo called it quits. Recently at Alannda Panday’s wedding, Kim was spotted without Leander Paes. Another big sign of their break up, according to the publication, is that the couple didn’t post or share any photos on their social media to celebrate their second dating anniversary.

Back in 2022, Leander posted a few pictures to express his love for Kim, he had written, “Happy Anniversary Mich. Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding together Life’s leanings together everyday. You had me at Hello!.@kimsharmaofficial."

Kim too used to share heartfelt posts for Leander acknowledging her love for him on social media.

The source also revealed that both Kim and Leander have been in relationships which didn’t end well, and hence they are jittery and afraid to commit to the future. Rumours were rife that they were planning to do a court marriage last year, however, there was no confirmation on the same.

Leander was previously in a relationship with Rhea Pillai with whom he has a daughter. Kim was reportedly dating Harshvardhan Rane. Kim and Leander have not addressed the breakup rumours as of now.

Kim Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Film’s 2000 romantic drama Mohabbatein where she played Sanjana. She was seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others.

first published: April 03, 2023, 21:47 IST
last updated: April 03, 2023, 21:47 IST
