Did Makers Of Jr NTR-starrer Devara Rs 140 Crore On VFX? What We Know

Jr NTR-starrer Devara is one of the most awaited movies in which he will star opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The duo will be collaborating with director Koratala Siva for the film, touted to be one of the biggest pan-India releases from the Telugu industry in 2024. As per reports, Devara is being made on a huge budget. If reports are to be believed, the film is spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on its VFX. The rumour mill is rife that the makers are spending 33 per cent of the movie’s original budget on special effects. There has been no confirmation about these reports, though.

Devara will mark Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in South films and her first-ever collaboration with Jr NTR. Just like RRR, this Telugu movie will reportedly have high-octane action sequences that are expected to blow away the minds of the audience. As per the latest update about the shoot, an underwater sequence is being shot by Jr NTR. As per reports, he has been training himself to shoot underwater sequences, which will be a key part of the movie’s premise. Reportedly, Koratala Siva is quickly trying to wrap up the action shots of the movie, so that the technical team gets ample time to focus on the VFX.

Devara marks Jr NTR’s 30th film. The movie will also star other actors like Saif Ali Khan and Ramya Krishna. There are reports that actress Chaitra Rai will be joining the star cast. The movie is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The music composition will be done by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie is gearing up for its grand release on April 5, 2024.