Did Megan Fox Remove Intimate Brian Austin Green Tattoo? Check This Pic

Back in 2020, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green decided to part ways. Now, it looks like Megan is finally letting go of her past. As per new updates, Megan Fox, who had a massive tattoo on her pelvis, got it covered up. Although she chose not to remove the original ink that spelt Brian, Megan covered it with an abstract design featuring a snake surrounded by flowers.

Megan Fox’s tattoo artist shared a photo of the new tattoo on her Instagram handle. The picture features the actress, in a black crop top, sporting her new tattoo. “Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way. Thanks for your trust Megan Fox," the artist wrote.

Megan Fox crossed paths with Brian Austin Green on the set of the TV show Hope & Faith in 2004. Their on-screen connection transformed into a real-life romance. The former couple tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed three children together, Noah, Bodhi and Journey. However, their marriage faced challenges and decided to part ways in 2015. In 2020, Fox found love again while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, where she met musician and actor Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). They officially got engaged in January 2022.

Other than the cover-up tattoo, Megan Fox has also inked her fingers with multiple tiny tattoos. These designs were skillfully inked by tattoo artist Sydney Smith. The artist, who is currently on a tattoo tour across the United States, recently unveiled the impressive finger tattoos she created for Megan Fox. The video shows, a diverse range of designs on Megan’s finger, including the number 11, stars, dotted lines, a bowtie, crosses and an evil eye symbol.