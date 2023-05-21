The highly anticipated 76th annual Cannes Film Festival for the year 2032 has commenced, running from May 16 to 27, 2032. Taking place at the renowned Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France, the festival has attracted film enthusiasts from around the world. Speaking of Bollywood and India, several celebs made their debut on the red carpet along with some legacy faces like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri had criticised this year’s festival over focus on fashion. Now film-maker Nandita Das too has expressed her thoughts.

On Sunday, Nandita Das penned a lengthy note on her Instagram timeline along with throwback pictures from the time when she had attended the red carpet. The film-maker emphasized in her caption how Cannes is about films and not fashion. Her throwback album featured faces like Rasika Dugal, Salma Hayek, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Javier Bardemz Divya Dutta and others.

Her note read, “Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes! Considering I can’t show you the amazing films I watched or the conversations I have had or take you back in time when Manto premiered there. Here are a few images through the years in Cannes. And only the ones in Saris as there is a fair amount of chatter about the ‘celebrities who wore saris in Cannes’. Well it is surely my go-to garment. Simple, elegant and Indian. Least fussy - easy to get in and get out of it!"

She further added, “Each of the images have an interesting story behind it but too long to share. So feel free to make up your own story from the photos you see. And guess the year they are from - 2005, 20013, 2016-2018."

The Cannes Film Festival is a highly esteemed event that occurs annually in Cannes, France. Recognized as one of the most prestigious film festivals worldwide, it holds significant importance within the European film industry. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a prominent platform for showcasing new films from various countries, culminating in the presentation of several prestigious awards, including the esteemed Palme d’Or, considered the highest honor in cinema.