Did Rashmika Mandanna Reduce Her Renurmation For Upcoming Release D51? What We Know

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has undeniably carved her name in the minds of directors and producers across the Indian film industry. Following her standout performance in the blockbuster Pushpa, Rashmika’s star power has transcended regional boundaries, making her a true pan-Indian actress. Her foray into Bollywood with movies like Mission Majnu and Goodbye only solidifies her growing presence. Now, the talented actress has clinched yet another prominent role as the lead in Indian actor Dhanush’s upcoming film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, tentatively titled D51.

Recent media reports suggest an intriguing twist to Rashmika’s involvement in D51. Initially commanding a remuneration of Rs 3 crore for her work, it is now rumoured that she has adjusted her fee to Rs 2 crore for the project. D51 is jointly produced by Shree Venkateswara Banner LLP cinemas and Amigos Creations, with musical maestro AR Rahman composing the music. Notably, the movie also features the acclaimed Akkineni Nagarjuna in a pivotal role alongside Dhanush and Rashmika.

Rashmika’s remarkable lineup of projects continues to expand, capturing the attention of fans and industry insiders alike. She is set to grace the silver screen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Animal, helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Adding to her impressive repertoire, Rashmika is slated to share the screen with Vicky Kaushal, who will portray the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the historic drama Chaava. Furthermore, her much-anticipated collaboration with Allu Arjun in the sequel to Pushpa has heightened expectations among eager audiences.