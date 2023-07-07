Did Reshma Pasupuleti Get Married? Internet Abuzz With Speculation After Unusual Photos

Reshma Pasupuleti, known for her roles in Tamil cinema and her appearance in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, has surprised her fans with a series of photos in bridal attire. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, recently shared the pictures on social media, sparking speculation about her marital status.

In the photos, Reshma can be seen dressed in a beautiful beige and pink lehenga with intricate embroidery work. She accessorized the look with statement jewellery, including a maangtika, earrings, and bangles. Her companion in the photos, B. Naresh, matched her outfit in a beige kurta and off-white pants. The couple looked stunning together, leaving fans to wonder if they had tied the knot.

Another photo features Reshma in a gorgeous turquoise-blue silk saree with a dark green border. She adorned herself with traditional antique jewellery, including a choker, necklace, and waist ornament. Her hair was adorned with flowers, and she opted for glamorous makeup, with bold blue eyes and bold lips. Naresh complemented her look in a matching blue kurta and white veshti.

As soon as the photos were shared, fans flooded the comments section with speculations about Reshma’s marital status. Many expressed their admiration for the couple and complemented Reshma’s beauty. However, Reshma clarified in the caption that the photos were part of a bridal and couple shoot for a magazine, putting the rumours to rest.