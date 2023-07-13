Was Shah Rukh Khan Injured During Jawan Shoot? He Says 'Jab Tak Dil Pe...'

Shah Rukh Khan returned with his signature ‘Ask SRK’ on Thursday and answered questions about Jawan. Having released the Jawan prevue earlier this week, Shah Rukh was flooded with various questions about the plot, the memes, his bald look and more. The prevue also revealed that the superstar will be performing a number of action stunts. Citing that, a fan asked him if he injured himself during the filming of these stunts.

“Shooting ke doran kitani chotte lagi sir (how many wounds/injuries did you have while shooting, sir)?" asked a fan. Shah Rukh chose to give a rather poetic response and said, “Jab tak dil pe chot na lage baaki sab chalta hai. #Jawan (As long as I am not hurt at heart, it is all okay)."

Shah Rukh dives into a full-blown action avatar with Jawan. The superstar, who had been wanting to do an action film for years now, is fulfilling his dream this year. Not only will Jawan be an out-and-out action film but Pathaan also allowed Shah Rukh to explore the genre.

Meanwhile, Jawan also seems to be bringing Shah Rukh back in a double role. The actor, who has played double role in the past in Duplicate, appears to be playing the role of an identical father and son. SRK is reportedly sporting seven looks in the movie. The Jawan prevue revealed most of the looks, including the look in which he is bald.