Pushpa 2: Sreeleela Joins Allu Arjun Starrer For a 'Chartbuster Song'; Deets Inside

Sreeleela is a promising young talent in the South film industry. According to reports, she was offered an item song in the much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun. Latest reports suggest that Sreeleela rejected the offer. The reason that was being cited for her refusal was that she has a lot on her hands at the moment. However, those reports might not be true.

As per another report by IndiaToday.in, just like Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number ‘Oo Antava’ in Pushpa: The Rise, director and music composer is keen to create another chartbuster song but with Sreeleela at the helm of it. The special dance number, if true, will add another feather to the popular actress’s cap. However, we are awaiting official confirmation from the makers about the same.

Reportedly, Sreeleela is working in approximately 10 films, making her one of the most in-demand actresses at the moment. She is set to star in big Tollywood projects. Sreeleela’s upcoming films include Aadikeshava, alongside Panja Vaisshnav Tej, which is also Srikanth N Reddy’s directorial debut; Boypati Rapo with Ram Pothineni; Bhagavanth Kesari, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi; Junior with Kireeti Reddy; Trivikram Srinivas-directorial Guntur Kaaram alongside Mahesh Babu; and Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan.