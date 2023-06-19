Did Vijay Use The Same Dialogue As Rajinikanth In His Latest Speech?

Actor Vijay recently organised a special programme to honour Tamil Nadu’s top-ranking students from classes 10 and 12. Approximately 1,500 students, accompanied by their parents, attended the event at the prestigious RK Convention Center in Neelankarai. Vijay personally rewarded the students and took memorable photographs with them.

Interestingly, a video of Vijay’s speech at the event has drawn comparisons to a similar speech by actor Rajinikanth in the past. Rajinikanth fans claim that Vijay has imitated Rajinikanth’s dialogue, sparking discussions among social media users. The video has gone viral, generating significant buzz across various platforms.

The video, shared on Twitter, features Vijay repeating Rajinikanth’s popular dialogue, “If money is lost, nothing is lost. If health is lost, something is lost. But if a character is lost, everything is lost." While some viewers appreciated the quote, others dismissed the controversy, considering it a common dialogue used by many for decades. The person who shared the video is known to be a fan of both Rajinikanth and Vijay.