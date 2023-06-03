Did You Know 2016 Film Sairat Actress Rinku Rajguru Scored 82% In Class 12?

Rinku Rajguru became a household name since her debut film Sairat hit theatres in 2016 but few know that she was a good student as well. The Maharashtra HSC 2019 exam results were memorable for the Marathi actress. In her Class 12 board exams, Rinku achieved remarkable success. She obtained 533 out of 650 marks, which amounts to an impressive 82 percent.

In her mark sheet, it was revealed that Prerana ‘Rinku’ M Rajguru achieved 54 marks out of 100 in English. She scored 86 in both Marathi and History, 98 in Geography, 83 in Political Science, 77 in Economics. In Environment Education, she got 49 marks.

Rinku Rajguru, was an external student of the Arts faculty. She appeared for the HSC exams with 1.5 million other students in Maharashtra. The overall passing percentage in the state that year was 85.88. Having previously achieved 66.4 percent in her SSC (Class 10) exams in 2017, she surpassed her earlier performance in the state board examinations.

Already a well-known national celebrity due to the immense success of the romantic tragedy film Sairat in 2016, Rinku had to let go of her aspirations of becoming a doctor as she gained recognition as the youngest “superstar" at that time. Despite facing challenges, she demonstrated her commitment towards her studies by choosing to continue as an external student. She even has plans to pursue her studies until post-graduation, according to reports.

At the age of 13, Rinku Rajguru had a fortuitous encounter with Nagraj Manjule, a Mumbai-based director. This meeting led to her selection for the role of Archana Patil in the blockbuster film Sairat, which went on to create numerous records.

The film depicted the story of Archana Patil, a wealthy girl who falls in love with Akash Thosar (played by Prashant Kale), who belongs to a lower caste. Sairat explored the couple’s elopement, the challenges they faced in their love life, and the event that led to their untimely deaths.

Apart from Sairat, Rinku Rajguru left her mark with Ankahi Kahaniya, Jhund and Hundred. She is set to appear in Khillar. The Makarand Mane directorial is based on the issue of bullock cart racing.