Did You Know Actress Priyadarshini Acted Alongside Bhagyaraj As A Child Artist?

Tamil actress-anchor Priyadarshini recently shared some insightful revelations about working with actor-director K Bhagyaraj as a child artist. She discussed how she landed the opportunity to act in his movie Dhavani Kanavugal (1984). In the film, Priyadarshini plays Bhagyaraj’s younger sister. She portrayed the role of a young child, who frequently interacts with actor Sivaji Ganesan. Recently, she shared her experiences of working in that film during a conversation with Bhagyaraj about it. During the discussion, Bhagyaraj mentioned that his wife Purnima played a crucial role in Priyadarshini’s casting in that film. Purnima, impressed by Priyadarshini’s performance, suggested that she would be a perfect fit for the film Dhavani Kanavugal.

Currently, Priyadarshini is known for her character Renuka in the serial Counter-Swimming. Her realistic performance in the serial has garnered significant praises from fans, right from the beginning. Her impeccable timing during the counter dialogues with Gunasekaran and the impactful moments while conversing with Karikalan have left a lasting impression on everyone.