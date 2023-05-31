Did You Know Actress Reena Roy Worked As A Club Dancer Before Bollywood Debut?

Reena Roy made her debut in the film industry with the movie Zaroorat. She then gained widespread recognition with the films Jaise Ko Taisa and Zakhmee. She further cemented her position in the film industry by acting opposite Shatrughan Sinha in the movie Kalicharan.

Not many people know that the actress had to face a lot of difficulties in her personal life. Reena Roy was born on January 7, 1957, to actors Sadiq Ali and Sharda Roy who got divorced after some time. Keeping in mind the poor financial condition of her family, Reena had to take up the work of a club dancer.

Things turned the other way round for her when she bagged a role in BR Ishara’s Nai Duniya Naye Log (1973) with Danny Denzongpa. Even though this film was shelved temporarily, Ishara cast both actors again in Zaroorat (1972), along with another debutant Vijay Arora. Zaroorat became a hit and Reena Roy became one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry. But on the personal front, she faced failures in her relationships with Shatrughan Sinha and former Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan.

She shared a relationship with Shatrughan Sinha and that strengthened after they worked on the film Kalicharan. They had become a super hit on-screen pair but their relationship ended after the actor married Poonam Sinha. As stated in the reports, Reena Roy had gone to London and got to know about this marriage only when she returned. She was disturbed by this betrayal and got married to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan which too got over on a bitter note.

The actress had to fight hard for the custody of her daughter Sanam Khan (earlier called Jannat). In an interview with a leading newspaper, the actress stated that she had never considered getting married and now, she is busy taking care of her daughter. Reena Roy has not been married for 33 years now.

On the work front, Reena Roy last played the role of Amina Mohammad in the 2000 film Refugee directed by JP Dutta.