Did You Know Hema Malini Was Not The First Choice For The 1971 Film Lal Patthar?

Actress Vyjayanthimala was the first choice for the female lead in the film, and she was going to play Saudamani’s role. 

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 13:18 IST

Lal Patthar went on to become a major film and Hema Malini was appreciated for her acting.
Veteran actress Hema Malini ruled Bollywood in the 1970-80s with her on-screen performances and charming persona. Not just the audience, but industry insiders also were smitten by her. It is said that big actors were eager to share screen with her. Rumour mills also suggest that bigwigs like Jitendra, Sanjeev Kumar and Dharmendra were smitten by her. There’s another actor, who was also charmed by Hema Malini. We are talking about one of Bollywood’s famous actors, Raaj Kumar. Do you know it’s because of him Hema landed a role in the 1971-film Lal Patthar?

Raaj Kumar reportedly fell for Hema, as soon as he saw her at an event. He was known for his outspoken attitude. Raaj Kumar was so bewitched with Hema’s beauty, that he wanted to work with her as well. At that time, he was cast for Lal Patthar. Actress Vyjayanthimala was the first choice for the female lead and was going to play Saudamani’s role. She was already finalised for the movie. That’s when Raaj Kumar asked the film’s producer, FC Mehra to cast Hema Malini as the main lead.

Vyjayanthimala was a seasoned actress, but Raaj Kumar had a stronghold in the industry. His suggestion was thus taken into consideration and Hema came onboard. It is said that initially she rejected the film, but Raaj Kumar convinced her to take it up. That’s how she became a part of Lal Patthar.

When Vyjayanthimala came to know about this, she was shocked and very sad as she was ousted from the project. The makers did not want to replace Vyjayanthimala from the film, as Hema Malini was then a newcomer; but they had to do it because of Raaj Kumar. For Hema Malini, the film turned out to be a boon as her performance in the film received accolades.

first published: March 07, 2023, 13:18 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 13:18 IST
