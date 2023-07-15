Did You Know Milind Soman's 1st Wife Was 15 Years Younger Than Him?

Popular model and actor Milind Soman has always been at the centre of attention due to his love life. Throughout his career, he has been linked with many women, but it was his marriage with Ankita Konwar in 2018 that made the most headlines. Their relationship raised eyebrows due to the significant age gap of nearly 25 years, with Milind being 52 and Ankita, 26, at the time. Despite facing criticism, the couple’s love has only grown stronger over the years.

However, before tying the knot with Ankita, Milind was previously married to French actress Mylène Jampanoï, who was 15 years younger than him at the time. Milind and Mylène’s love story blossomed on the sets of the film Valley of Flowers. The 2006 movie, which also featured veteran star Naseeruddin Shah, played a significant role in their relationship.

It is reported that six months after filming, both tied the knot in Goa during a trip for the movie’s promotional event. Their marriage came as a surprise to many, despite the significant age difference between them.

Milind Soman and Mylène Jampanoï’s relationship faced challenges and their marriage could not last long. Unfortunately, they decided to part ways after living together for just two years. Reports at the time suggested that their busy schedules and the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship might have taken a toll on their marriage. Ultimately, Milind and Mylène decided to part ways and officially divorced in 2009.