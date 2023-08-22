Did You Know Mona Singh And Aamir Khan Were The First Choice For Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi?

Mona Singh is one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. She has been applauded many times for her strong performance. And currently, she is getting a lot of praise for her performance in the web series Made In Heaven 2. Mona Singh essayed the role of Bulbul Jauhari. But do you know the actress was once supposed to play the lead role opposite Aamir Khan? Yes, you are reading right. Both were supposed to be seen in Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. But unfortunately, the film did happen but not with them. Boman Irani and Farah Khan were seen in the lead role.

In conversation with Times Now, Mona reveals the same and said, “Yes, you are right, I was supposed to play lead role in Bela Sehgal’s film. But yeah, you know, movies get shelved, projects get cancelled, things happen. This industry is unpredictable, and so is our profession. So, yeah, you gotta move on. And its unfortunate that it didn’t work out, but everything happens for good. There must be some reason behind it that it didn’t work out." To note, the film was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by his sister, film editor Bela Sehgal.