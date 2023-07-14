Did You Know Ranveer Singh's Grandmother Was A Popular 40s Bollywood Actress?

Ranveer Singh made his way up the success ladder in Bollywood with his exemplary performances in films. He is rightly known as a powerhouse performer. Not many are aware of Ranveer’s familial connection to the film world. Apart from being related to Sonam Kapoor from his maternal side, Ranveer also had another important person in his family, who was renowned in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh’s paternal grandmother, Chand Burke was an actress in the 40s era. The late actress was born in Pakistan to a Christian family and was the youngest of her 12 siblings. She was one of the brightest of all in her family when it came to studying, dancing and even acting. Chand Burke was earlier married to film writer Niranjan, but the duo got divorced in 1954. She remarried Sundar Singh Bhavani, a businessman and was blessed with two children, a daughter Tonya and a son Jagjit. Jagjit Bhavani is Ranveer’s father.

Chand Burke began her career journey as a child artist in the Lahore film industry. She even worked in several Punjabi films as the female lead. In the Punjabi film industry, she was widely known as the Dancing Lily of Punjab.

Advertisement

Chand Burke made her Bollywood debut with Raj Kapoor’s Boot Polish. The 1954 film is about the life of two orphans, where Chand played the crucial role of a cruel aunt who tormented her orphaned niece and nephew. The film’s child actor, Baby Naaz even earned a special mention at the 1955 Cannes Film Festival.